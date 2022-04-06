Moon Knight is also hiding a new giveaway in episode 2. Yes, there is a QR code that allows you to get a comic for free. During the latest installment of the series available on Disney Plus it is possible to see a new code, but fortunately this time it is very easy to find it.

Around 8:26 you better pause and take your smartphone. Yes, because this way you will be able to access the Marvel website and get the new comic completely free. Exactly as it happened in the first episode of the TV series.

The QR code on the locker leads to Werewolf by Night # 33 pic.twitter.com/yyBK96azlo – Len ☾ MK SPOILERS (@ LENNIEC0N) April 6, 2022

The comic in question, this time is volume number 33 of Werewolf By Night. Which keeps the same line as the previous giveaway, since even in episode 1 you can find the comic where Moon Knight fight against the werewolf, as we told you in our article.

It seems that these giveaways will be present in all episodes of the TV series available on Disney Plus, and to access them you just have to activate your hawk eye and find all the QR codes within the episodes. One of the most curious factors of these giveaways, which we also found in episode 2 of Moon Knight, concerns the fact that Werewolf By Night should be introduced in the Marvel Cinematic Universe soon.

In accordance to reported by The Wrap, it seems that Gael Garcia Bernal will be part of a special episode for Halloween. Although we don’t know which character he will play him, but these comics seem to lay the foundations for what will be the episode we will see at the end of October.

For now, the only thing you can do is enjoy these comics, so that you better understand the events that should be adapted in the small screen version of Moon Knight. Although it must be said that this last part is mere speculation, as neither Disney nor Marvel have announced anything yet on the Halloween episode, above all because there is still so much time left for the holiday to arrive.