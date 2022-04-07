Moon Knight may have the first swear word in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It seems that some fans have heard the protagonist say the “word with F”During the second episode of the series available on Disney Plus.

The series created by Jeremy Slater, the creator of The Umbrella Academy, follows the story of Marc Spector (played by Oscar Isaac, ed) a former marine which becomes the body of an Egyptian deity of the Moon, which leads him to be the vigilante of the city, as he gains some powers. But unfortunately this leads him to suffer from a dissociative identity disorder.

For now, there are only two episodes released, where you have discovered that Marc is Steven, a museum employee who has difficulty understanding what is real and what is fake. In the second episode Steven leaves control of his body to Marc, but a at a certain point man struggles with himself and you can hear “shut up, f ** k”. At least that’s what some fans have heard.

One of the fans shared his possible discovery on Twitter, and even joked that Moon Knight has the very first bad word in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Another user asked the moment where it is possible to hear the vulgarity, and in response shared the clip from the TV series where you can hear and see the fight between Marc and Steven.

Some question whether this is true, in fact, many cannot hear the word with the F, so it is not clear whether it is true or not. In fact, some have thought that maybe this is not the case, that vulgarity has not been said. For now this question really remains suspended and neither Disney nor Marvel have ruled on the matter. Maybe one way to find out is to check the subtitles, but since it’s a particular scene, it’s also possible that it isn’t there.