During the five episodes of “Moon Knight” that have been seen, viewers have followed the process of the character of Oscar Isaac, Steven Grandwhen he discovered that he shared his body with a second person, that he was possessed by an Egyptian god, and that could be driving him crazy.

In Chapter 5, the story behind Marc Spector, the other self of Steven Grand (Oscar Isaac) and the trauma that gave rise to his dissociative identity disorder.

What will we see in “Moon Knight” 1×06?

Marc Specter is willing to return to the world of the living with the help of Tueris, the hippopotamus goddess, and thus continue his crusade to try to stop Arthur HarrowAmmit’s avatar (Ethan Hawke).

What is the release date of “Moon Knight” 1×06?

Episode 6, the last chapter of “Moon Knight” this is released Wednesday May 4 and will last approximately 42 minutes.

This length makes it not only the shortest in the series, but also of all of Marvel’s live-action series endings to date.

What time does “Moon Knight” premiere in my country?

According to the information presented by Marvel, the final chapter of “Moon Knight” can be seen (depending on your country) at the following times:

Peru: 3.00 a.m.

Mexico: 3.00 a.m.

Panama: 3:00 a.m.

Ecuador: 3.00 a.m.

Colombia: 3.00 a.m.

El Salvador: 2.00 a.m.

Costa Rica: 2:00 a.m.

Nicaragua: 2:00 a.m.

Venezuela: 4.00 a.m.

Bolivia: 4:00 a.m.

Cuba: 4:00 a.m.

Dominican Republic: 4:00 a.m.

Puerto Rico: 4:00 a.m.

US-East: 4.00 am

Argentina: 5.00 a.m.

Chile: 5.00 a.m.

Uruguay: 5.00 a.m.

Paraguay: 5.00 a.m.

Brazil: 5.00 a.m.

Spain: 9.00 a.m.

How to watch Marvel Studios’ “Moon Knight”?

To see “Moon Knight”, The interested party must contract the service of Disney Plus. The plans start at S/ 25.90 per month.

The Moon Knight has a total of five personalities masterfully interpreted by Oscar Isaac. Photo: Disney Plus.

How many chapters does “Moon Knight” have?

The Disney+ series consists of six episodeswith a duration of 40 to 50 minutes each the broadcast dates for each episode were:

Episode 1 – March 30, 2022

Episode 2 – April 6, 2022

Episode 3 – April 13, 2022

Episode 4 – April 20, 2022

Episode 5 – April 27, 2022

Episode 6 – May 4, 2022.

Who plays “Moon Knight”?

The actor oscar isaac plays Steven Grant, who with a rare condition linked to sleep, carries within himself two mystical beings that will turn him into Moon Knight, who in the comics is also known as Marc Spector.

Trailer for the final chapter of “Moon Knight”