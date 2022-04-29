Marvel bet on Moon Knight and the vigilante series did more than live up to expectations. With five out of six episodes aired, he proved that the MCU still has plenty of stories to tell thanks to the inspiration provided by the comics it’s based on.

No one expected that an unknown character on the big screen would win the affection of fans so quickly, but it was not for less, considering the leading role of oscar isaac and his fantastic adventure that has reached its highest point to date.

In this panorama, we share with you everything that happened in the fifth chapter and what its ending means for the future of the program.

In episode 4 of “Moon Knight” we saw that Steven Grant and Marc Spector woke up in a mental hospital run by Harrow, but we couldn’t be more wrong. Actually, it was the Duat, the underworld of Egypt.

Tueris, the hippopotamus goddess, is the one who guides them on their journey to the afterlife. She explains to them that if her heart was balanced in life, they will spend eternity in paradise. Otherwise, the souls without rest will board the boat to take them away and they will remain frozen in the sand for all eternity.

To find balance in the scales of justice and the pen of truth, both must remember various moments of their lives and reveal their greatest secrets and fears. One of these dates back to the death of Spector’s brother, which is why Spector’s mother puts all the blame on him and breeds hatred.

Tueris, the hippopotamus goddess, carried out the trial. Photo: Compositing/Marvel Studios

The moments when Spector leaves home, kills Layla’s father and makes the deal with Khonshu were also revised, but the most shocking part occurs when Grant insists on knowing about the abuse he suffered at the hands of his mother. There he discovers that he was the personality created for the original to deal with his traumas.

As if this wasn’t enough, Grant finds out that his mother has been dead for years and has a minor meltdown. Now that there were no more secrets involved, the balance ruled that they were not ready to go to paradise. Immediately, the souls arrive to take them away, but only Spector survives, while his counterpart falls into the sands in an emotional scene.

In the final seconds of the chapter, the balance finds its balance and opens the doors to Espector. Now more than one fan wonders if we will see Grant again and how Spector will return from beyond to face the goddess Ammyt.

What disease does Moon Knight have?

The condition suffered by Marc Spector or Steven Grant, protagonist of “Moon Knight” is that of dissociative identity disorder.