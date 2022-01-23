A few days ago the first trailer for Moon Knight was released, the new series from Marvel Studios that will premiere very soon on Disney Plus where we could see an unbalanced Marc SpectorOscar Isaac that he believes he is being harassed by an ancient Egyptian god and that every time he comes in contact with Arthur Harrow as Ethan Hawke he will really know what is inside him and will become a vigilante.

The challenge of telling a different story

With this premise, Marvel has the great challenge of counting the central story from the point of view of Spector’s state of mind and hence unraveling how he got his powers and how he is going to use them to fight what he believes to be evil.

For his part, the protagonist oscar isaac, In an interview with Den of Geek, he stated, “The adaptation would treat my character’s mental condition with respect because that was one of the balance points of the show.” The actor also referred to the fact that the character spends most of his time not knowing if he is really sane.

Oscar Isaac expressed that the adaptation of the comic would treat with respect the mental condition of his character. Photo: Disney Plus.

YOU CAN SEE: Moon Knight: what will happen to the role of Gaspard Ulliel, Midnight Man in the Disney series?

Moon Kinght, new record

The first trailer for the series showed Isaac’s Marc Spector fighting what appears to be an inner battle, as what appears to be a mysterious deity tries to take him over. This advance has been very popular, that is why it is the most “I like it” has garnered from all the Marvel Studios series that can be seen on Disney Plus, which breaks the previous record.

Moon Knight: First Trailer, +1,000,000

Hawkeye: First Trailer, +915,000

WandaVision: first trailer, +760,000

Loki: Second Trailer, +723,000

Loki: First Trailer, +695,000

Falcon and the Winter Soldier: Second Trailer, +652,000

What If…?: second trailer, + 646,000

Falcon and the Winter Soldier: First Trailer, +433,000

WandaVision: second trailer, + 370,000

What If…?: first trailer, + 369,000

Ms. Marvel: First Trailer, +150,000

YOU CAN SEE: Moon knight: who does Ethan Hawke play in the Disney series?

When is Moon Knight released?

The new series of Marvel Moon Knight or Luna Knight It will premiere on March 30, 2022 on Disney Plus.

Moon Knight Trailer