In the second episode of “Moon Knight” we were finally able to see the face of Layla, the wife of Marc Specter and character played by May Calamawy. In her debut we also got to learn that Khonshu wants me to be her next avatar, but why does he want her in particular?

In an interview with ScreenRant, series producer Grant Curtis confirmed that he has connections to the comics. If true, he could be a new version of Layla Miller, a role with a history within the world of X Men. Also, the only Layla of marvel comics is she and was created in 2005 by Brian Michael Bendis and Olivier Coipel for “House of M #4″.

May Calamawy as Layla in “Moon Knight.” Photo: Disney Plus

Layla Miller is an X-Men

Layla Miller is a mutant who grew up in an orphanage after she lost her parents in an accident. Like most mutants, she struggled to fit in after the emergence of her powers, which initially included the appearance of a horn and the ability to breathe fire. Her situation was complicated when the Scarlet Witch began playing with the fabric of universes, causing her to be placed in a reality where her parents were alive and her powers came to include the perception of different realities.

Layla Miller in the Marvel comics. Photo: Marvel Comics

Thanks to her power, Layla realized that something was wrong, so she was used by Doctor Strange to try to reverse what Wanda Maximoff had done.

Layla in “Moon Knight”

All of the above being said, it’s possible that Layla is a loose adaptation of the later “House of M” version of the character, where she is shown to be no longer a mutant. It only remains to wait to see the rest of the remaining episodes of “Moon Knight”.