“moon knight” is the current Disney Plus series that is broadcasting a new episode every Wednesday. On the other hand, “Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness” started its pre-sale today, April 6, since its preview is next May 4.

These are the two productions of Marvel of the moment that are creating ‘hype’ among fans of the UCM. For this reason, we show you the connection that would unite both stories.

Rachel McAdams’ Christine Palmer returns to the MCU in “Doctor Strange 2.” Photo: Composition/Marvel Studios

“Moonknight”

The series tells us that the most powerful beings in the Egyptian pantheon are collectively known as the Ennead, a group of nine ancient gods whose power infinitely surpassed that of the rest of their kind. These gods are extradimensional entities that can work on Earth through their avatars, men and women chosen to embody the specific powers of a god. Therefore, it is possible that Khonshu (god of the moon) and Ammit, the god who leads Arthur Harrow, are two of these gods.

“Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness”

Strong speculation indicates that the Elder Gods could be the true villains of the next Doctor Strange movie, since in “WandaVisionThe appearance of the most dangerous of all these elder gods, Chthon, was anticipated when he presented the Darkhold, a book of dark magic left behind by him that contains spells that damage reality itself.

“WandaVision”

The first series of phase 4 of the UCM, broadcast by Disney Plus, established a potential connection between the Scarlet Witch and Chthon, when Agatha Harkness recognized that Wanda Maximoff wields chaos magic, which is greater than the powers of the Sorcerer Supreme.

Also, in the trailer for “Doc Strange 2″ It can be seen that Wanda does not exactly fulfill the role of heroine, which gives us the possibility that she has transformed into Chthon’s avatar due to the chaotic magic that consumed her.

Wanda Maximoff and Stephen Strange would fight their malevolent versions. Photo: Marvel.

On the other hand, advances inDoctor Strange in the multiverse of madness” have shown us another member of the Ennead, Shuma-Gorath, a monster whose name has been changed to Gargantos due to Marvel not owning the rights to the initial name.

In that sense, we can only wait for the premiere of the rest of the episodes of “moon knight” and check if the last two episodes are the darkest and craziest, as the director anticipated.