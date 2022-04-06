Things get interesting in the Disney Plus “Moon Knight” series, which premiered on Wednesday, March 30. With Oscar Isaac as the protagonist, the fiction managed to capture viewers from its first chapter, who met the new member of Marvel’s UCM for the first time.

In last week’s premiere, “The Goldfish Trouble,” friendly museum gift shop worker Steven Grant (Oscar Isaac) was seen losing control when the booming voice of the Egyptian moon god Khonshu directed him toward his new destination. Next, we tell you what time to watch “Moon Knight” 1×02how many chapters will there be and more.

YOU CAN SEE: “Moon Knight”: what is the mysterious monster that appears in the Disney Plus series?

What will we see in “Moon Knight” 1×02?

Thanks to his frequent delusions of reality, Steven is taken to strange destinations, but one introduces him to the leader of a cult Arthur Harrow (Ethan Hawke), who chases him to return a golden scarab that has somehow been damaged. in his power. For chapter 2, we will see what will happen to Steven after discovering his other personalities and especially after establishing a relationship with Marc’s bewildered girlfriend, his other self.

Release date of “Moon Knight” 1×02

“Moon Knight”, the new Marvel series on Disney+, is being bombarded with bad reviews on IMDb due to a reference to Armenian culture in the first episode. Photo: Marvel

Chapter 2 of “Moon Knight” will air on Disney Plus on Wednesday, April 6, 2022.

What time does Moon Knight premiere in my country?

Disney+ presents its new movies and TV shows from midnight on the day scheduled for the premiere. “Moon Knight” will be available in Peru from 3.00 am

Preview of “Moon Knight” 1×02

While there is no specific preview for the second episode of “Moon Knight”, Marvel revealed a new preview of the series, where we see the Moon Knight in new scenes with the bewildered girlfriend of Marc (his other identity) and again with Arthur Harrow.

YOU CAN SEE: “Bridgerton” and the real ages of the actors: two are over 30 years old

How to watch the new Marvel Studios series?

Cost of Disney Plus in Peru. Photo: Disney Plus

To see “Moon Knight”, the interested party must contract the Disney Plus service. The plans start at S/ 25.90 per month.

How many chapters will “Moon Knight” have?

The Disney+ series consists of six episodes, each lasting 40 to 50 minutes. Here are the tentative broadcast dates for each of the episodes: