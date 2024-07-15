Tove Jansson’s beloved Moomins are heading to Journey developer ThatGameCompany’s acclaimed free-to-play “social adventure” Sky: Children of the Light this autumn, and there’s more news on its upcoming animated series Sky: The Two Embers, which is now due next year.

Sky: Children of the Light, which initially launched for iOS back in 2019 before expanding to PC and consoles, is a sort of leisurely puzzle adventure set among the different realms of a beautiful kingdom in the clouds – and it’s all built around a gently collaborative multiplayer core designed to encourage “compassion, friendship, and altruism”.

It’s also a game that follows a live-service-style seasonal model, with those seasons occasionally featuring collaborations with other properties and people. Sky: Children of the Light has, for instance, already run seasons based on The Little Prince, animated movie A Deer of Nine Colours, and even music artist Aurora, and we now know the Moomins are up next.

Sky x Moomin teaser trailer.Watch on YouTube

As announced during This year’s SkyFesta two-week long community celebration running from 12th-26th July, the Moomins are coming to Sky: Children of the Light in their own “rich, narrative-driven” season this autumn. It’ll see players journeying to Moominvalley to experience an adaptation of the 1962 Moomin tale The Invisible Child, with a new story chapter releasing each week throughout the season.

“This new season also celebrates the importance of being true to yourself and overcoming obstacles from childhood, ThatGameCompany says in an accompanying press release. “It uses subtle yet reflective storytelling to express the cross-cultural themes of the Moomin stories, such as family, friendship, nature, and introspection.”

While ThatGameCompany isn’t saying much more about its Moomin collaboration right now, it has offered another look at Sky: Children of the Light’s upcoming dialogue-free animated series, Sky: The Two Embers. Initially announced back in 2022, the series is now due to arrive next year, and Sky: The Children of Light will host two seasons based on its twin stories – that of the Dawn and Dusk Ember – in 2025. ThatGameCompany’s announcement was accompanied by a New trailer and a several-minutes-long clip from the first episode, but the only footage of both right now comes from an in-game SkyFest 2024 stream.

Expect to hear more on the above as release dates draw closer, and if you haven’t yet dabbled in Sky: Children of the Light, it’s available for iOS, Android, Switch, PlayStation, and PC.