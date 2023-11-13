Borghi (Lega): “If everyone has confirmed it is not clear why from the same data (better than past forecasts) one should not confirm”





It thundered so much that it didn’t rain. At least, that’s what the government hopes. According to what appears to Affaritaliani.itat Palazzo Chigi and the Ministry of Economy are “very confident” on the fact that after the ratings of S&p, Dbrs and Fitch also from Moody’s – whose judgment on Italy’s debt is expected on Friday 17 November with the markets closed – no earthquake will arrive. The country, in fact, is rated with a ‘negative outlook’ and the current Baa3 rating is just above the threshold of the so-called investment grade, the level for investing. Below we drop to Junk (garbage) with serious repercussions on government bonds and the interest to be paid upon bond maturity.

It was the Minister of Economy who held the line with the rating agencies, Giancarlo Giorgetti already during the last session of the work of the International Monetary Fund. The first three assessments, made respectively by S&P, DBRS and Fitch, left the rating unchanged and also the outlook, i.e. the prospects, on Italy’s sovereign debt, despite the economic slowdown highlighted in the various reports. Fitch also highlighted that the executive-led Melons it can count on a “more stable parliamentary majority than previous administrations” even if it finds itself facing “considerable political pressure to better maintain its electoral commitments”. And it is precisely on this passage that Minister Adolfo Urso and other members of the majority rely, underlining how the solidity of the economy and of the coalition that governs the executive is recognised.

In the background, one Budget law presented as prudent in numbers, designed and refined in detail to prevent some of the most important items – such as pensions – from affecting the accounts. Precisely with this in mind, the government has received an “invitation” to the majority that supports it not to present amendments to the budget, with the aim of keeping the balances unchanged as well as avoiding slip-ups on thorny chapters, such as that – for example example – of the superbonus which has a considerable impact on debt.

The leader of the League in the Senate Budget Committee, Claudio Borghiexplains ad Affaritaliani.it: “If everyone has confirmed it is not clear why from the same data (better than past forecasts) one should not confirm.” And this is precisely the feeling that can be felt in Chigi and the Mef. In the end there will be no Moody’s earthquake, barring obviously unexpected twists. Politically it would be a huge coup for Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and for the Centre-Right, ready to attack the “owls” of Pd and M5S as has already happened with the other rating agencies.

Majority sources explain that if the sentiment were confirmed, with the confirmation of the rating by Moody’s, the prospect would open up – economic performance permitting and always with the ECB variable – for new interventions on the side of reducing the tax burden as early as 2024. For example, but these are only hypotheses at the moment, an improvement in the accounts could lead to a cut in the ‘VAT on some products, basic necessities, or a cut in excise duties on fuel. Or a broadening of the group who benefit from the reduction of the tax wedge cut or even a provision in favor of medium-low pensions. For now we are waiting for Moody’s, with great “optimism” on the part of the top executives of the executive, Chigi and Mef in the lead.

