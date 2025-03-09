The financial sector must begin to invest in solutions to protect from quantum computers, a technology that in a few years will begin to have applications in the real world and will allow access to any information that today remains encrypted, warns in an interview with Efe the head of AI and quantum computing of Moody’s, Sergio Gago.

He known day in the sector as “Q-Day”in which a quantum algorithm will be able to break the current encryption systems, it will arrive with a “One hundred percent” of securityGago emphasizes. “The only disagreement is whether we are five, ten or fifteen years after that happens,” he says.

The expert emphasizes that the security problems associated with that perspective are already a reality. Both governments and private companies have begun to store large amounts of information Confidential encrypted from other countries or competitors, aware that they can access it once the promise of quantum computing materializes.

“The question that companies have to ask is as follows: What kind of information am I transferring through channels that I consider completely safe but that would be risk if it came to light in five or ten years? “Gago says during an interview at Talent Arena, an event parallel to the MWC in Barcelona.

The moment is “now”

Despite the risks, it is not a lost war in advance, because there are already algorithms able to encrypt tested data of future quantum computers.

In fact, one of the last executive orders signed by Joe Biden before leaving the presidency of the United States, in January, forces federal agencies and their collaborators to Implement defense systems in that field.

“The time to start is now”says Gago, since great corporations like a large bank “will take long to update their encryption algorithms.”

In Spain “we have the lead”says Moody’s expert, who cites banks such as Santander and BBVA as entities that began working soon in that direction.

The vast majority of world financial institutions, however, “are not even considering anything in this aspect” and there is ahead “Huge work and conviction work”says the engineer.

The horizon in which quantum promises will be a reality can be as close as three years, as Microsoft Bill Gates co -founder has predicted a few weeks ago, or delay more than 15 yearsaccording to Jensen Huang, CEO of Nvidia, one of the main world manufacturers of traditional chips.

Obtain quantum advantage

Beyond the defensive aspects, investing in quantum computing can assume in the future a vCompetitively understands in sectors such as pharmacy, logistics and, in particular, in finance.

The Moody’s expert cites as a future case of use the readjustment of a portfolio by an asset manager, a process that is done monthly, or even quarterly.

Gago says that with a quantum computer it will be possible to do it in real time. “You can immediately respond to any global eventsuch as the impact of the new import rates imposed by Donald Trump and the domino effect they will provoke, “he explains.

Current analysts are forced to simplify their calculations to adapt them to the limitations of traditional computers, which may take days to provide an answer that a quantum computer would resolve instantlySustains the expert.