During the Great Recession, the rating agencies generated cold sweats in the power centers of the countries hardest hit by their ability to raise risk premiums, sowing doubts about their solvency. In this pandemic crisis, with the interests of the debt in check by the action of the central banks, their judgment is being less decisive. And less severe: Moody’s, one of the main players in the sector, supports the Spanish recovery plan in a report. The entity considers it “positive” for the credit profile of Spain for its ability to transform the economy and focus it towards digitization and ecological transition, the two levers with which Brussels wants to get Europe out of the crisis.

The agency emphasizes that investments can have a significant impact, as they permeate the economy as a whole, and have a favorable impact beyond recovery. “The full implementation of the program would reinforce the potential growth of Spain, which in turn, would support its fiscal strength in the medium term,” he says. And he especially values ​​reforms in areas such as education, taxes and the pension system. “Improving tax collection by broadening the tax base and fighting tax evasion will support revenue,” they point out.

In its analysis, published this Thursday, Moody’s recalls that the Government expects 800,000 jobs to be created thanks to the 70,000 million in investments with European funds between 2021 and 2023, that is, an annual effort of 2%. And he predicts that this public stimulus will bring public investment “currently the lowest among the large economies in the euro zone” from its slack.

We will have to wait to see the benefits of this injection. The agency estimates that if there are no further delays, the recovery plan will be approved at the end of July, and the first transfers will arrive in Spain in September, with which their impact on the economy this year will be marginal, “before an acceleration in 2022 and 2023 ″.

Time is not the only big risk that Moody’s plans on the recovery program. The positive scenario described by its analysts “will depend on the rapid and effective execution of the program once it is approved at European level”, an objective in which the precedents are not flattering for Spain, and in which the Government is involving social agents to speed up the start-up of new projects.