Cdp, the evaluation process of Moody’s ESG Solutions has been successfully concluded

Deposits and Loans Fund has been promoted in terms of sustainability and adherence to ESG criteria: the evaluation process of Moody’s ESG Solutions (business unit of Moody’s integrated risk assessment agency). The judgment on the activities of Cdp which fall within the ratings from sustainability recorded an increase of three points compared to 2021, reaching a score of 67/100.

The positioning of CDP this year, the agency points out, it was among the highest of companies evaluated by Moody’s ESG Solutions both in its own sector (third out of twenty-two) and at European level (58th out of 1,625), reaching the best category for its Sustainability rating class (A1).

The analysis highlights how the improvement of CDP on each dimension assessed derives from the significant results achieved in the field of implementation of ESG issues. There challenge for CDP in the coming years will be to maintain and strengthen over time this positioning with a view to continuous improvement in the field of implementation of the issues ESG.

