Moody’s changes the forecast on the Italian government from stable to negative while confirming the rating at Baa3. This is what is stated in a note from the rating agency.

“Italy has strong incentives to respect the terms of the NRP because it receives the funds only in exchange for reforms. Furthermore, compliance with the NRP is a precondition for access to the ECB’s ICT program. “Even if these incentives are clear, the future government could try to test the willingness of the European Commission and the ECB to strictly implement the requirements,” Moody’s said in a statement.

“Given the incentive structure in place, failing to commit to reform could be an indication of a weakening of legislative and executive institutions,” adds Moody’s.

Mef: questionable decision

“Although the worsening of the outlook, as is well known, does not necessarily anticipate an imminent lowering of the rating and, if anything, signals a monitoring phase that can last for many months, the decision appears questionable”. This was stated by the Ministry of Economy in a note, in reference to the change in the outlook for the sovereign rating assigned to Italy from “stable” to “negative” by Moody’s. “Even in a time of economic slowdown and geopolitical tensions at the international level, accompanied by the uncertainty relating to the political elections of 25 September – continues the Mef – the economic conditions in Italy do not justify this orientation”.

«After the most acute phase of the economic crisis caused by the pandemic – points out the Mef – Italy has achieved GDP growth rates among the highest in the European Union. After 6.6 percent last year, the annual acquired GDP growth for 2022 is 3.4 percent, higher than the forecast made in April in the DEF. In 2021, net debt fell significantly and more than expected. In the first seven months of the year, the state sector borrowing requirement amounted to 34.4 billion, an improvement of about 45 compared to the same period in 2021; it fell sharply also net of subsidies from the Recovery and Resilience Facility (10 billion). After falling by 4.5 percentage points in 2021, to 150.8 per cent, the debt / GDP ratio is expected to decrease significantly this year too ».

“To this – continues the ministry – are added the progress in the implementation of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (all the objectives have so far been achieved, including those relating to reforms), the trend of gross fixed investments (which grew in 17 per cent in 2021 and 13 per cent in the first quarter of the year compared to the first quarter of 2021. The latter trend should also be confirmed in the second quarter), the evolution of the labor market (employment in June marks an increase in ‘1.8 percent compared to the previous year), the progress made in achieving the country’s energy security (the percentage of storage of natural gas reserves has reached 74 percent and continues to grow steadily). Yesterday the government intervened again to calm the cost of energy for businesses and families and to support the weakest sections of the population – without changing the public deficit target set by the DEF for 2022 ”.

«The high level of Italian public debt in comparison with other countries is already fully reflected in the rating assigned to Italy by Moody’s. Furthermore, the worsening of economic expectations signaled by the July economic surveys is common to all advanced economies. Regarding political factors, early elections do not constitute an anomaly in the context of European democracies. We remain confident – concludes the Mef – that the implementation of the PNRR, the policies to relaunch investments and innovation and the energy security strategy will continue quickly after the next elections ».