Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 10/11/2023 – 20:22

Moody’s warns that the growing political polarization in the United States Congress exacerbates fiscal risks, in a phenomenon that tends to limit the authorities’ ability to deal with the deterioration of public debt sustainability.

Among the factors that make up this scenario of divisions, the agency cites recent impasses in relation to the debt ceiling, the deposition of the president of the House of Representatives, Kevin McCarthy, the difficulty in finding a success for the Republican and the threats of a new strike of government activities.

In the statement reviewing the outlook for the US Aaa rating to negative, Moody’s states that the polarization is likely to continue. “As a result, it appears extremely difficult to build a political consensus around a comprehensive and credible multi-year plan to halt and reverse the rise in fiscal deficits through measures that increase government revenues or reform entitlement spending,” he points out.