Moody’s downgrades US rating outlook from stable to negative

The international rating agency Moody’s Investors Service has downgraded its rating outlook for the United States from stable to negative. This is stated in statement agencies.

“The agency changed the outlook on the US government ratings to negative from stable and affirmed the long-term issuer rating and senior unsecured rating at ‘Aaa’,” the statement said.

As experts emphasize, the main factor in changing the forecast is that the risks of reducing the fiscal stability of the United States have increased and cannot be fully compensated by the unique credit advantages of the state.