International rating experts agencies Moody’s Investors Service has lowered its rating outlook for the United States. This became known on Friday, November 11.

Moody’s downgraded the US rating outlook from stable to negative, and also confirmed the long-term issuer rating and senior unsecured rating at Aaa, the agency noted.

This happened due to the fact that in the United States the risks of a decrease in fiscal sustainability have increased, which can no longer be compensated by credit advantages.

In the United States, interest rates are constantly being raised, but the policy to reduce government spending remains unchanged, which is why the agency predicts a large deficit for the American budget.

Earlier, on October 25, Olga Belenkaya, head of the macroeconomic analysis department of the Financial Group Finam, told Izvestia that the threat of an escalation of the conflict in the Middle East to other countries in the region and the possible consequences for the global economy began to be discussed more and more actively.

Prior to this, in March, Moody’s Investors Service lowered its assessment of the entire US banking system from stable to negative. It was noted that the outlook had changed to reflect the dynamic deterioration in the operating environment following deposit outflows at Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), Silvergate Bank and Signature Bank (SNY), as well as the bankruptcy of SVB and SNY.