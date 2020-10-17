The UK rating is upgraded to Aa3 after being downgraded to Aa2 in September 2017.

Caution ? The rating agency Moody’s announced on Friday (October 16th) that it had downgraded the UK’s financial strength rating from Aa2 to Aa3 by a notch, due to lower-than-expected growth and risks posed by Brexit on the economy.

The country’s fiscal strength has eroded since the rating was first downgraded to Aa2 in September 2017, while governance is weakening, the agency said in a statement.

She did, however, add a perspective to the new note. “stable”, a way of suggesting that it will not touch it in the medium term unless there is an exceptional event.

The weaknesses of the British economy “were exacerbated by the decision to leave the EU and by the UK’s inability to secure a trade deal with Europe which significantly reproduces the benefits of EU membership”, Moody’s explains again. The lowering of this rating comes as the specter of a lack of agreement between the United Kingdom and the European Union has resurfaced.

Discussions are to be held on Monday as to the “format” of their negotiations on their post-Brexit trade relationship. However, these discussions between the United Kingdom and the EU still stumble on three subjects: access for Europeans to fish-rich British waters, the guarantees demanded in London in terms of competition and how to settle disputes in the future agreement . In the aftermath of a European summit, the British Prime Minister conditioned the continuation of negotiations at “a fundamental change” from the Europeans. The UK “must prepare” to a failure of negotiations, even warned the head of the British government.

The rating agency also adds that “Growth will also be penalized by the scars that the coronavirus pandemic will probably leave, which has severely affected the British economy”.

Domestically, Moody’s is concerned about the erosion of the authority of British political institutions and more particularly of the government. The agency believes, for example, that policymaking, particularly with regard to fiscal policy, has become “less predictable and less efficient”.