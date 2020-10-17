PARIS (dpa-AFX) – The US rating agency Moody’s has lowered the creditworthiness of Great Britain by one notch in view of the Brexit and the Corona crisis. Moody’s now rates the UK’s long-term debt with an “Aa3” (previously “Aa2”) rating, the rating agency announced on Friday evening in Paris. The main reasons are the declining economic strength since the agency checked the credit rating for a downgrade from August 2017, it said – among other things, the prospects had worsened due to Brexit and the inability to conclude a trade agreement with the EU. The Covid 19 pandemic is also likely to leave its mark.

In addition, the state’s financial strength has declined and state institutions and leadership have been weakened in recent years. With Moody’s current, fourth-highest credit rating, Great Britain is still in the area of ​​safe investments. The agency now assesses the outlook for the rating as stable./men