AFPi AFP https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/afp/ 09/27/2024 – 19:31

The risk rating agency Moody’s reduced, this Friday (27), Israel’s credit rating for the second time this year, to Baa1, and placed it in a negative perspective, a sign that it could lower it again to short term.

“The main driver of this degradation is our view that geopolitical risks have significantly intensified to very high levels, with negative consequences for Israel’s credit solvency in the short and long term,” explained the agency, which downgraded Israeli debt. from A2 to Baa1.

Israel this week transferred the focus of the war in the Gaza Strip to Lebanon, and began attacking Hezbollah’s infrastructure in that country, leaving hundreds dead. A day after Hamas’ attack on Israel, on October 7, Hezbollah began firing projectiles at Israeli troops on the border with Lebanon.

“In the longer term, we consider that Israel’s economy will be weakened more lastingly than expected due to the military conflict,” Moody’s said.

“There is no vision of an exit strategy from the military conflict that can restore the levels of certainty and security on which the economy and business investment are based,” he added.