Meloni smiles, Moody’s confirms Italy’s rating and raises the outlook

Moody’s confirmed the Baa3 rating of Italy but raised the outlook to stable from negative. The decision, explains the classification agency, “reflects a stabilization of the prospects for the country’s economic strength, the health of the banking sector and the dynamics of public debt. The medium-term cyclical economic prospects continue to be supported by the implementation of the Italy’s national recovery and resilience plan and the risks to energy supplies have decreased, partly thanks to the government’s strong political action.”

Also improvements in the banking sector, which Moody’s says should be sustained, “promote cyclical economic growth. In turn, sustained positive GDP growth in the coming years reduces the risk of a substantial and rapid deterioration in fiscal soundness.”

The confirmation of the Baa3 ratings, underlines Moody’s, is instead “supported by Italy’s significant economic strengths, including its robust manufacturing sector, high household wealth and low private sector debt. Although the country’s institutional solidity is substantially in line with that of its global counterparts, Moody’s believes that institutional gaps will limit the structural improvements in growth deriving from the implementation of reforms and investments such as those contained in the Pnrr, despite the cyclical push of above. Because broad and sustained fiscal consolidation will be politically challenging, Italy’s debt burden will remain very high, limiting fiscal strength.”

In particular, Moody’s basic hypothesis is that Italy’s debt burden will remain around 140% of GDP in the coming years, while its sustainability “will gradually weaken as the cost of new debt increases.” In detail, the agency estimates that the deficit-to-GDP ratio will stand at 4.4% in 2024 and that the debt-to-GDP ratio will fall to 140.3% this year from 141.7% in 2022, and then ” remain largely stable around this level until the end of the decade, about 6 percentage points above where it was before the Covid pandemic. Moodys also expects debt servicing to absorb 8.1% of revenue this year, versus 8.9% in 2022, but is destined to reach 9.7% in 2027, returning to 2013 levels.

Italy’s rating also takes into account the credit support from the European Central Bank, “which has made a credible commitment to using all available tools to respond to strong increases in interest rates not attributable to the country’s fundamentals”. Finally, the evaluation is also affected by the “deficits in the effectiveness of Italy’s policies, which mean that its credit profile depends on the existence of a credible backstop by the ECB”.

