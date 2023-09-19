Moody’s, the report reassures Italian banks. Growth doesn’t stop

The Italian banks their profits increase and this despite the burden imposed by the Meloni government of the tax on extra profits. To say it is Moody’s who published a esteem relating to the country’s credit institutions, bringing out a rather positive trend. The rating agency’s comment dampens fears of the impact that the withdrawal can undermine profitability of the main banks. In its previous assessment, Moody’s also wrote that, even with the imposition of the tax, “the profitability of most banks for 2023, net of the extraordinary earnings estimated, would remain above your 2022 net income“.

However, one looms large – reports financeonline – new threat to banks of the euro area in general and Italians in particular. Revealed by the Reuters article ECB to tackle excess liquidity in next stage of inflation fight – sources the threat is called ECBor the European Central Bank led by Christine Lagarde.

Read also: Mps, marriage with BancoBpm fails again

Read also: Mps, Fi and FdI push for the sale. But the League slows down and Banco Bpm denies it

In fact, the fight that the central bank continues to wage continues against the growth of inflation of the euro area, – still far from the growth rate of 2% identified as target from the same Eurotower – talks about a plan of Christine’s Lagarde and its faces increase mandatory reserves that banks must hold with it. The plan would be instrumental to drain further liquidity from the financial system, therefore in this way a to brake further the Eurozone inflation rate.

Subscribe to the newsletter

