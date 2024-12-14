The French country has degraded its financial credibility, deepened by political instability and the state of its accounts



12/14/2024



Updated at 10:28 a.m.





Six short hours after the appointment of François Bayrou as the new Prime Minister of France was made official, the financial rating agency Moody’s issued a severe international warning: «The financial outlook is negative and political fragmentation will have an economic cost…









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only