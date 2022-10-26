(Reuters) – Moody’s on Wednesday assigned Vale a BAA3 stable outlook rating, highlighting the miner’s “strong production profile” in addition to a portfolio of long-lived assets.

The risk rating agency also stated that Vale occupies a low-cost position and a strong balance sheet, with leverage below 1x (total debt to Ebitda ratio) since 2020.

In terms of production, Moody’s said it expects Vale to reach its iron ore production capacity (400 million tons) as soon as it develops dry stacking and wet processing capacity in Minas Gerais, after the gradual return of suspended operations. since the Brumadinho accident in 2019.

The agency also stated that despite the substantial position in base metals (nickel and copper), Vale’s business profile is limited by the concentration in iron ore for cash flow generation, which increases the exposure of cash flows to volatility. ore prices on the international market.

In relation to social and environmental issues, Moody’s highlighted the progress made in the program to de-characterize dams that Vale has been conducting, in addition to the preventive removal of workers and the civilian population from areas of greater risk.

“The stable outlook reflects Moody’s expectation of a gradual recovery in production levels, as well as advances in decommissioning upstream tailings according to the company’s schedule,” it said in an analysis.

(By Rafaella Barros)