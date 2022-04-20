Since his inaugural speech on December 1, 2018, President López Obrador has boasted that he is not a man of revenge. He has reiterated it multiple times. “I do not want people to think that I am an executioner, revenge is not my strong point,” he said on August 26, 2020, referring to the consultation on the possibility of prosecuting the former presidents of the republic. “Revenge is not my strong suit, I fight for justice,” he said on October 26, 2021, when speaking about the prolonged imprisonment of Rosario Robles.

This repeated rejection of revenge is consistent with the ideology of a politician who has expressed his admiration for the ideas of Jesus of Nazareth or Mahatma Gandhi. The life and work of Jesus is “exciting and beautiful, especially for his sincere love for the poor and his consistent action on non-violence,” he said in a video that he released just this past Good Friday, on April 15 , and added: “It is no coincidence that Gandhi said: ‘I don’t know of anyone who would have done more for humanity than Jesus’”. Gandhi is, without a doubt, one of the most symbolic characters in the tradition of rejecting revenge and violence. One of his most quoted phrases is lapidary: “An eye for an eye and the world will end up blind.”

While the president rejects revenge in speech, he nevertheless constantly promotes it in deed. We are seeing it in the actions that he and his unconditional supporters are taking after the first major legislative defeat of the Fourth Transformation, the deputies’ rejection of the constitutional reform on electricity.

The first act of revenge has been almost childish. Before the reform was voted, the Chamber of Deputies received an initiative to reform the Mining Law to create a government monopoly for the exploitation of lithium. Until then there was no problem; but the revenge manifested itself in the fact that the pro-government majority decided, apparently on instructions from the Executive, to skip all the procedures. The initiative was not submitted to commissions for study and opinion, but was sent directly to the plenary for voting, without the majority of deputies, not even the ruling party, having read it. It was revenge, a way to show opposition deputies that they are not needed in a country controlled by a hegemonic party.

Another act of revenge is the campaign to brand the deputies who voted against the electricity reform as traitors to the country. The campaign has already started. Morena is releasing photos and names of opposition deputies in a true lynching. This has been the case of Annia Sarahí Gómez Cárdenas, deputy for the PAN of Monterrey, of whom the messages warn: “Let us never forget that she is a traitor to the country.” The deputy has responded on Twitter: “This is polarizing and promoting violence and hatred. I hold the Morena political party and its national and Nuevo León leaders responsible for anything that happens to me and endangers my integrity or that of my family and those close to me.”

Promoting the hatred of those who voted independently is revenge. Perhaps the president should make fewer statements on the subject and assume a more tolerant attitude to the points of view of others. Or maybe he should review the story “Episode of the Enemy” by Jorge Luis Borges, that author who likes to quote: “Revenge is no less vain and ridiculous than forgiveness.”

Faced with the spirit of revenge of so many morenistas, the tolerance of the leader of the senators of Morena, Ricardo Monreal, contrasts, who says that dialogue was necessary to reach the qualified majority in the electrical reform and has refused to qualify as traitors to the homeland to who voted against.

