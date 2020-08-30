OWithout emotions and moods, humans would be a boring robot. No laughing, no crying, no melancholy or hope – every day would be the same. And because emotions make up everyone’s everyday life, they have been researched in the laboratory for years. Under sober and controlled conditions, scientists then show test subjects, for example, funny and sad films, in order to try to learn more about the core factors of certain emotions.

But at some point that was no longer enough for Maxime Taquet. Together with colleagues from the University of Oxford, the researcher developed a smartphone app. The goal: to finally examine emotions and moods in real life.