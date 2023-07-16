The Mexican monsoon will maintain the conditions for very heavy punctual rains accompanied by electric shocks and strong winds in Sonora, Chihuahua, Durango and sinaloa for Sunday morning, according to the weather forecast for northern Mexico from the National Meteorological Service (SMN).

For this Sunday, the Mexican monsoon will prevail over the northwest of the country and will cause showers with heavy occasional rains in Sonora, Chihuahua, Durango and Sinaloa. Similarly, heavy to intense rains will be accompanied by electric shocks, strong gusts of wind and possible hail fall, in addition, they could increase the levels of rivers and streams, cause landslides and flooding in low-lying areas.

Finally, an anticyclonic circulation in the middle levels of the atmosphere will promote a very hot to extremely hot environment in the northwest, north, northeast and east of Mexico, as well as the Yucatan Peninsula. In this sense, temperatures in Baja California will exceed 45 °C, while Baja California Sur, Sonora, Chihuahua, Coahuila, Nuevo León and Tamaulipas will have more than 40 °C.

Forecast of maximum temperatures for this Sunday, July 16, 2023:

Maximum temperatures above 45 °C: Baja California.

Maximum temperatures from 40 to 45 °C: Baja California Sur, Sonora, Chihuahua, Coahuila, Nuevo León, Tamaulipas, Campeche and Yucatán.

Maximum temperatures from 35 to 40 °C: Sinaloa, Nayarit, Jalisco, Colima, Michoacán, Guerrero, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Veracruz, Tabasco and Quintana Roo.

Maximum temperatures from 30 to 35 °C: Zacatecas, Aguascalientes, Guanajuato, Querétaro, Hidalgo, Puebla (north and southwest), Morelos, Oaxaca and Chiapas.

Forecast of minimum temperatures for July 15, 2023:

Minimum temperatures from 0 to 5 °C: mountainous areas of the State of Mexico, Hidalgo, Puebla and Tlaxcala.

Wind forecast for this Sunday, July 16, 2023:

Wind with gusts of 60 to 70 km/h and dust storms: Sonora, Coahuila, Nuevo León and Tamaulipas.

Wind with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h: Tabasco, Campeche, Yucatán and Quintana Roo; with possible dust storms: Baja California, Chihuahua, Durango, Zacatecas, San Luis Potosí, Aguascalientes, Jalisco, Guanajuato, Querétaro, Hidalgo, Puebla, Veracruz and Oaxaca.

Weather forecast for the Baja California Peninsula

The SMN forecasts a partly cloudy to cloudy sky with showers and possible electric shocks in the region. In the morning, a cool to temperate environment and fog banks on the western coast of the peninsula, a cool environment in the mountains of Baja California. In the afternoon, very hot environment in Baja California Sur and extremely hot in Baja California. Northwest wind from 15 to 30 km/h with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h and possible dust storms in Baja California.

Weather forecast for Sonora and Sinaloa

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with occasional heavy rains, electric shocks and possible hail in Sonora and Sinaloa, which could increase the levels of rivers and streams, and generate landslides and floods. Temperate environment in the morning and very hot during the afternoon. West component wind from 15 to 30 km/h with gusts of 60 to 70 km/h and possible dust storms in Sonora.

Weather forecast for Durango, Chihuahua, Coahuila, Nuevo León and Tamaulipas

The SMN forecast for Tamaulipas a partly cloudy to cloudy sky with isolated rains. During the morning the environment will be temperate and in the afternoon hot to very hot. East and southeast wind from 15 to 30 km/h with gusts of 60 to 70 km/h and possible dust storms.

Partly cloudy skies in the morning and cloudy in the afternoon. With punctual heavy rains with electric shocks and possible hail fall in Chihuahua and Durango, which, in addition, could increase the levels of rivers and streams, and generate landslides and floods. No rain in the rest of the region. Cool environment in the morning and warm to very hot during the afternoon. East component wind from 15 to 30 km/h with gusts of 60 to 70 km/h and possible dust storms in Coahuila and Nuevo León, as well as gusts of 40 to 60 km/h with possible dust storms in Chihuahua and Durango.