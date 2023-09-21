The Mexican Monsoon finally leaves the country, but not before leaving its last rains in Sinaloa, Durango, Sonora and Chihuahua between this Wednesday night and Thursday morning, according to the climate forecast from the National Meteorological Service (SMN).

The agency belonging to Conagua explained that the rains generated by the monsoon, together with the instability at high levels of the atmosphere, will be occasionally strong and will be accompanied by electric shocks, strong gusts of wind and possible hail.

For this Thursday, the SMN forecast rain for northwest Mexico caused by low pressure channels. He also explained that an anticyclonic circulation at medium levels of the atmosphere will promote a warm to hot evening environment in most of the national territory, as well as a low probability of rain over entities in the north and northeast of the country.

Rain forecast for this Thursday, September 21, 2023:

Intervals of showers with heavy occasional rains (25 to 50 mm): Nayarit, Jalisco, Colima, Oaxaca and Chiapas.

Shower intervals (5 to 25 mm): Chihuahua, Durango, Sinaloa, Michoacán, Guerrero, State of Mexico, Morelos, Puebla, Veracruz, Tabasco, Campeche, Yucatán and Quintana Roo.

Isolated rains (0.1 to 5 mm): Baja California Sur, Sonora, Mexico City and Tlaxcala.

The aforementioned rains will be accompanied by electric shocks, strong gusts of wind and possible hail. Likewise, rains in the heavy range could cause flooding, landslides and flooding, as well as an increase in the levels of rivers and streams.

Forecast of maximum temperatures for this Thursday, September 21, 2023:

Maximum temperatures of 40 to 45 °C: Sonora and Sinaloa.

Maximum temperatures of 35 to 40 °C: Baja California, Baja California Sur, Chihuahua, Durango, Coahuila, Nuevo León, Tamaulipas, San Luis Potosí, Veracruz, Nayarit, Jalisco, Colima, Michoacán, Guerrero, Oaxaca, Chiapas, Tabasco, Campeche , Yucatán and Quintana Roo.

Maximum temperatures of 30 to 35 °C: Zacatecas, Aguascalientes, Guanajuato, Querétaro, Hidalgo (north), Puebla (north and southwest) and Morelos.

Forecast of minimum temperatures for this Thursday, September 21, 2023:

Minimum temperatures of 0 to 5 °C for early Thursday morning: mountain ranges of Baja California, Chihuahua, Durango, Guanajuato, Michoacán, State of Mexico, Hidalgo, Puebla and Tlaxcala.

Wind forecast for this Thursday, September 21, 2023:

Wind with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h: Isthmus of Tehuantepec, and with possible dust devils: Baja California, Baja California Sur, Sonora, Chihuahua, Coahuila, Nuevo León, Tamaulipas, San Luis Potosí, Zacatecas, Durango, Aguascalientes, Jalisco and Guanajuato.

Weather forecast for the Baja California Peninsula

The SMN predicted a clear sky, a mild environment in the morning and cool in mountain areas, as well as fog banks on the western coast. During the afternoon, hot to very hot weather with isolated rains in Baja California Sur (south). No rain in Baja California. Northwest wind of 15 to 30 km/h with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h and dust devils in Baja California and Baja California Sur.

Weather forecast for Sonora and Sinaloa

Partially cloudy sky during the morning with fog banks in mountain areas. Cloudy skies in the afternoon with showers accompanied by electric shocks in Sinaloa and isolated rains in Sonora. Temperate environment during the morning and cool in mountain areas. In the afternoon, very hot to extremely hot atmosphere. West wind of 10 to 25 km/h in the region, with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h and dust devils in Sonora.

Tamaulipas climate forecast

The SMN predicted a partly cloudy to cloudy sky for Tamaulipas during the day, with fog banks in mountain areas during the morning. Cool to temperate atmosphere in the morning and cold with fog in mountainous areas of the region. In the afternoon, hot to very hot atmosphere. Wind from the east and southeast of 10 to 20 km/h in the region, with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h and possible dust devils.

Climate forecast for Durango, Chihuahua, Coahuila and Nuevo León

In the morning, warm atmosphere and sky with scattered clouds. During the afternoon, cloudy skies with showers in Chihuahua and Durango, accompanied by electric shocks and no rain in Coahuila and Nuevo León. Hot to very hot environment. East component wind of 15 to 30 km/h with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h and dust devils in Chihuahua, Coahuila, Nuevo León and Durango.