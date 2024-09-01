by VALERIO BARRETTA

Wolff Doesn’t Give Up On Red Bull

All Wolff he is a man who breathes the paddock like no other, and knows very well how the hierarchies within Formula 1 can change more suddenly than what is perceived from the outside. The proof of this is precisely the Mercedescapable of changing the history of his World Championship with victories at the Red Bull Ring, Silverstone and Spa, solving those problems that the Brackley team itself defined as “stupid”. Problems that, Monza confirms, are now Red Bull’s and that even risk costing Max Verstappen the World Championship. But Wolff is convinced that his old rivals will find the solution.

Wolff’s words

“It’s really strange, this is not the dominant Red Bull from the beginning of the year: I think Max was able to keep it up for a while with his skillbut this is probably one of their worst races in many years. But who am I to say? We’ve had two years with nothing working for us. It was the same for Ferrari a few races ago, so I don’t think Red Bull can be written off. They have a formidable team and I’m sure there will be better races for them.although McLaren is now clearly the favourite for the Constructors’ World Championship“, these are the words of the Austrian in Monza.

“If you could pick a winner for the Monza Grand Prix, it would be Ferrari. It’s great for Formula 1 and for the show that it wins here. It’s always a special moment when a Red triumphs at the Autodromo“, added Wolff. “They had some really bad weekends, and then they came back and did well in the race: today, with a smart strategy, they won in Monza. Likewise, all these swings that we see between the top four teams are great news for the fans.“.

“Our race was better than Zandvoort, but still not good. We ran a two-stop strategy because we had graining on the front left tyre, which made a single stop unlikely. Our pace today made it difficult to get much more than we got.“, concluded Wolff speaking about his Mercedes in Monza. “In the last two races we have not reached the level we had before the summer break. When you don’t have the rhythm, strategic decisions become difficult, as we saw today. We have some time to analyze the reasons before Baku and aim to come back stronger.“.