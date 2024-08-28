by VALERIO BARRETTA

Verstappen, maximum concentration for Monza

It’s a very delicate period for Max VerstappenDespite his 70-point lead in the Drivers’ Championship, the three-time world champion must watch his mirrors to contain the comeback of Lando Norris, who appeared unstoppable at Zandvoort aboard a McLaren that once again hit the mark with its upgrades.

Verstappen’s words

The MCL38 seen in Holland seemed to have such an advantage that it could dictate the law also in Monza. Super Max, however, is not afraid of the challenge and arrives at the Autodromo with great confidence: “We were disappointed with the result in Zandvoortbecause you always want to win in front of your home crowd, but we are ready for another race weekend. There is much to do and the team worked hard to get the best set up possible and the right balance of the car. Obviously Monza is a very fast track, we’ll see how it goes this week. A lot of things are new, including the asphalt and the kerbs, so we have a lot of work to do to try to be competitive.”

“The fans are very passionate, they always show up in full force and I think the weather is also favourable this week. It’s nice to be on an old school circuitso we’ll see what the week has in store for us“.

Perez’s words

“As a team we struggled to maximise performance at Zandvoort, but I think we learned some important lessons about the car, lessons that we can take to Monza.“, added Sergio Perez. “In Holland we ran different set-ups for the two cars and now we have more information and data to analyse to decide which direction to take. McLaren has obviously made a huge step forward in its development and we know we have to work harder than ever to ensure we maintain the lead in both championships. For me Zandvoort was a consistent weekend, but I still have a lot to give and find in the car. We struggled with the balance all weekend, but the weather played a big part in that. Monza should offer better conditions, there’s a new track layout and a new asphalt, we should be quick here.“.