At the end of Monza-Turin, a match valid for the twelfth round of Serie A, the red and white coach Raffaele Palladino spoke to the microphones of Sky Sports to comment on the match. Below are his statements: “Today my friend Ivan was better than me, he came here to play a great match. Credit goes to Torino, they put us in difficulty in terms of aggression and intensity. We knew that they are intense and physical and they took away our best quality which is our dribbling. In the first half they deserved to take the lead, in the second half the goal they scored unblocked us a bit. After conceding the goal I saw another Monza who showed the qualities we have. I always look at the positive side, not losing these matches and staying in the competition is important because it means you have quality and mentality.”