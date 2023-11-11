1-1 draw between Monza and Torino in the match valid for the twelfth day of the Serie A football championship. After a goal disallowed by Granata Rodriguez in the 25th minute due to an attacking foul by Zapata, the home team came close to taking the lead in the 44th minute with Gagliardini but his header from a cross from the right by Colpani was saved by Milinkovic-Savic. In the second half the game unblocks: in the 55th minute Torino took the lead with Ilicable to cross low a cross from the left from Zapata. Ten minutes later Monza equalized with a left-footed shot from Colpani. Torino came close to taking the lead again in the 80th minute with Ilic seeing a great left-footed shot blocked by Di Gregorio. The result no longer changes and the two teams divide the stakes.