Monza, authorities at work to save the GP

Since the president Aci Angelo Stick Damiani launched the cry of alarm to involve local and national authorities to lend a hand in the operation-permanence of Monza in Formula 1, the waters have moved. The government, the Lombardy Region and the Municipality of Monza yesterday launched a series of institutional tables which set themselves the goal of keeping the Italian Grand Prix at the racetrack and on the Formula 1 calendar. The president of the Lombardy Region Attilio Fountain commented yesterday’s meeting, providing some news on the situation linked to the racetrack.

Fontana’s words

“For the Monza racetrack we have had the guarantee that everyone intends to ensure that this great sporting event will continue to take place. We have or addressed the problems related to the work that will need to be done: the day after the last car round of September (and therefore from Monday 4, nda) the works will begin, to be ready for the following year“, this is the intervention of the Lombard governor on the broadcast Clean Air Of Italy 7 Gold. “There is a willingness to renew the commitments undertaken, which up to now reach 2025“.

The tree problem

“A sad occurrence has occurred, because a disease attacked an incredible number of trees of the park and some are unfortunately near the circuit“. The trees will then have to be cut down: “Their end is inexorablebecause we can’t risk them falling on the track“.

Jobs

Monza, as we know, needs structural and logistical interventions. They have to be redoneasphalt and underpasses, for which the projects have been delivered but the contracts are still missing. With the grand prix scheduled for September 3, it was clear that Sticchi Damiani’s closing the works for the 2023 edition was more a hope than an objective. On the other hand, the agreements with Formula 1 are clear: mandatory modernizations by 2024, otherwise goodbye the Italian Grand Prix. Stefano Domenicali, in his discussions with the Aci president, clarified on several occasions the need to modernize the racetrack and make it more suited to the needs of the public, an aspect for which Monza has stood out especially in the last few editions.