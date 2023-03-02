Monza, the swimmer Luca Lazzari died at the age of 22: sudden illness

Luca Lazzari, a 22-year-old swimmer, died of a sudden illness in his sleep. The death occurred in the night between 26 and 27 February. The family members of the boy, who lives in the province of Monza, are still in shock from a completely unexpected tragedy.

The 22-year-old was in fact an athlete of the Silvia Tremolada association, on whose social profile a message of condolences appeared. “Our Luca Lazzari suddenly passed away. Luca was an athlete on the competitive swimming team but he was above all a fantastic boy and full of will to live. A huge hug to Luca’s mom and dad, Annamaria and Angelo and to his two brothers Dario and Mirko”.