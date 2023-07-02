Monza and Brianza, the pool party for Muslim women only sparks controversy in the League

A pool party reserved for Muslim women only, scheduled for July 8 in Limbiate (Monza), has been defined as a “party dedicated to segregation” by MEP Isabella Tovaglieri (Lega).

The initiative, sponsored as an opportunity for fun and entertainment reserved for Muslim women, protected by the privacy of the Brianza water park, was however not well received by Tovaglieri who defined it, in a parliamentary note, as an “all ‘sign of segregation, which will also lack some security measures, with surveillance cameras that will be turned off,’ she said, ‘to allow guests to spend a ‘sunny day free from prying eyes’, as promised by the advertising ‘event”.

Bahja Pool water park



“We can no longer accept the alibi of the discrimination and ofdifficult integrationwhen they are the same Muslim immigrants wanting to isolate themselves from the society in which they have chosen to live, perpetuating uses and customs incompatible with ours, which clash with the conquests and with the laboriously achieved rights of women in the West”.

League deputy Laura Ravetto, head of the Equal Opportunities department of the party, increased the dose: “If this were really the case, it would be a serious attack on the dignity of women and an outrage on the values ​​of our social system”. “In the next few days I will present a parliamentary question to ask the competent minister what actions he intends to take towards an initiative which, albeit private, would reserve an entire water park in Limbiate for a pool party for Muslim women only, away from prying eyes and with the surveillance cameras turned off.Behind such an event advertised with a purpose of integration there could instead be a very dangerous process of marginalization and social exclusion implemented to the detriment of women and the battles of civilization that they are carrying out with courage and strength to assert his freedom and his rights”.

