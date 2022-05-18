Corini’s team starts strong, scores with Moreo and touches 2-0. The Dane makes it 1-1 before half-time and doubles on a penalty. Domenica Stroppa can also lose with a goal difference to play for A against Pisa or Benevento

The Monza amulet comes from Denmark and scores only heavy goals. The Stroppa boys take the first round of the Serie B playoff semifinal and thank Christian Gytkjaer, author of the decisive brace that overturns Brescia to Rigamonti (2-1) and puts the red and white with one foot in the final. Lucky charm with a Nordic heart and blond hair. When he scores, Monza never loses. This has been the case since last year, the first in Italy after the three spent in Poland piercing goalkeepers, 17 goals in two seasons and no defeat. The companions celebrate and he takes the stage waiting for the return, scheduled at Brianteo on May 22nd at 9pm.

TWO GOALS – See also Scariolo: "I was missing a European cup. My Virtus is like Inter Milan" Not even the time to take the field that Brescia is already ahead. At 7 ‘Tramoni starts the ball in the middle streets. Arrived at twenty meters, he looks for the corridor for Palacio which has started off to the right, but Carlos Augusto, in an attempt to intercept the ball, involuntarily deflects it towards Moreo, who takes advantage of Di Gregorio’s gift and hole with a big left from a tight angle. Nice goal under the intersection, the tenth of the season. Monza tries to organize the comeback, but in the meantime Brescia loses two defense men due to injury in 5 ‘: on 25’ out of Huard (concussion), Sabelli came out in tears at half an hour (a fracture of a vertebra was suspected, but the tests he was subjected to in the hospital excluded him); in their place inside Pajac and Bertagnoli. The equal comes in the 44th minute with the first of two flashes by Gytkjaer. Carlos Augusto starts from the left, focuses and kicks hard on goal. The shot is treacherous, Joronen rejects, but the ball lands on Ciurria’s feet, who serves the Dane with an empty net for the equalizer. Galliani and Berlusconi rejoice. They will have the opportunity to repeat themselves in the second half. See also It was time for James to resurface in the Colombian National Team

MONZA – Corini immediately sent Jagiello to the field in place of Tramoni, but the match was made by Monza. After a left foot from Pajac in the 55th minute, neutralized by Di Gregorio, Barberis and his teammates find the 2-1 a minute later. Machin disguises himself as Totti and finds an almost impossible corridor for Dany Mota, who dribbles Joronen and falls into the area. Aureliano has no doubts: contact with the Finnish goalkeeper, penalty kick. Gytkjaer, cold as his origins dictate, displaces Corini’s number one and rises to 11 goals this season. Joronen, among other things, also has the reputation of penalty-saving, having neutralized 15 penalties in his career. Brescia feels the blow and lets in Flavio Bianchi, decisive against Perugia with a goal and an assist, but this time no flicker. At 70 ‘Leris goes close to 2-2, but kicks on Di Gregorio. After the usual whirlwind of changes and the onslaught of the hosts (after the match Cellino put everyone in press silence), Monza took home a fundamental victory. Appointment on May 22 for the return. See also Juve, eyes open on the De Ligt front: Chelsea tries, they are already hunting for the heir

May 18, 2022 (change May 18, 2022 | 23:36)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Monza #final #closer #Gytkjaer #sinks #Brescia #brace