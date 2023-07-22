“Stunned with rape drugs, then raped.” Horror in Brianza, two arrests

The State Police arrested this morning a Monza it’s at Wedge two 50 year olds for aggravated sexual assault and gang sexual assault against a 29-year-old woman. According to the investigations of the Brianza police station, about ten months ago the girl had gone to dinner with one of the two men, a family friend. There, according to the investigations, she was allegedly drugged with a mix of substances dissolved in the glass and she then found herself at the man’s house, dazed and naked. The 29-year-old reported being raped by the owner of the house and her neighbor. Toxicological tests revealed the presence of psychotropic substances, including ghb, the “rape drug”.

The two 50-year-olds, of Albanian origin, were arrested at dawn on the basis of a precautionary custody order signed by the investigating judge of Monza. One is under house arrest, the other in prison. According to the investigations of the Monza Flying Squad, coordinated by the prosecutor’s office, the victim had trusted a family friend she had known for some time and had accepted an invitation to a restaurant. Immediately after dinner, the 29-year-old, of Italian nationality, began to feel unwell, manifesting euphoria and amnesia and she reported that she had reached the man’s house, where her neighbor was waiting for them. Here the woman’s memories are interrupted and resumed when, in the night, she woke up in bed, naked and confused. At that point she got dressed, she went home and then went to the Mangiagalli clinic in Milan. It was the same health facility that sent the results of the tests to the Public Prosecutor’s Office. According to what was reconstructed by the police, the two arrested would have tried in vain to buy the victim’s silence by offering her money in exchange for withdrawing the complaint.

