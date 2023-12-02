Monza, a 52-year-old man was arrested by the police in the province of Monza for mistreatment and stalking of his ex-wife and their minor daughter

The mobile team of the Monza Police Headquarters carried out a precautionary measure in prison issued by the investigating judge of the city Court, at the request of the Public Prosecutor’s Office, against an Italian man resident in the province of Monza. There restrictive measure resulted from investigations carried out by the flying squadcoordinated by the Public Prosecutor’s Office of Monza, in relation to the complaint filed against her ex-husband by an Italian woman, victim, together with her minor daughter, of persecutory acts. The woman, who had been separated from the man for years, would have been the man’s victim because, by not resigning herself to the end of their romantic relationship, he would have been responsible for persecutory acts and threats. For similar acts she had already suffered two convictions and a period of imprisonment, which ended in January 2022.

Despite these measures, once released from prison, the man began to obsessively contact his ex-wife again and make threats to her both directly and through his minor daughter, to which he also sent numerous voice messages containing death threats against his mother. Moved by the desire to prevent his ex-wife from starting a new life, he went to the house of the woman and the girl, with intimidating attitudes, inducing victims to change their lifestyle habits to feel safer.

In particular, his ex-wife lived with the constant belief that she would be killed. Tired of the situation that arose, in the first days of November 2023, following yet another episode in which he went to the victims’ house, sending audio with death threats and trying to enter the house forcibly, the two women requested the intervention of the Monza police.

The rapid investigations carried out by the Flying Squad provided the city Public Prosecutor’s Office with a complete picture of the situation that the two women were forced to experience: fear of going out alone, limiting exits only for essential needs, looking for new solutions every evening to park the car to avoid detection, going out in company or calling relatives or friends, continuous monitoring of who was around them. The Public Prosecutor’s Office itself, having evaluated the outcome of the investigations, requested and obtained the order for the application of precautionary custody in prison against the man.

