Monza sold by Silvio Berlusconi to Evangelos Marinakis?

Monza to Greek tycoon Evangelos Marinakis? As reported by the ‘Corriere dello Sport’, the negotiation has been underway for a few months and, according to these rumors, “it should have already been closed in recent days”. This would be the last assist signed by Silvio Berlusconi would have been to leave the club “to a person of great ambitions”.

After taking over the Brianza club in 2018, with Adriano Galliani as managing director, the team went from C to A within five years and closed his first top-flight championship with an excellent eleventh place, fighting right up to the end even to finish in the top eight. One of the creators was certainly the coach, Raphael Palladino who has emerged as one of the best emerging coaches in Italian football, was a discovery by the Berlusconi-Galliani duo and in recent days he renewed his contract (after the rumors of recent weeks about Juventus’ interest). “Always made me feel like part of the family. Eternally grateful to you, President”, the words of the Monza coach in memory of Silvio Berlusconi.

Who is Evangelos Marinakis, possible heir to Silvio Berlusconi at the helm of Monza

Evangelos Marinakis, the Greek tycoon who could take Silvio Berlusconi’s Monza, is a successful politician. shipowner and publisher and owner of theOlympiacos Piraeus in Greece and Nottingham Forest in the Premier League (he took it in 2017 taking it from the Championship to the top flight of English football). He is famous for some market shots that made noise all over the world (by Marcelo and James Rodriguez). Evangelos Marinakis has worked closely with the new CEO of Roma Lina Souloukou and with Francois Modesto, who in the past months has become director of the technical area at Monza.

