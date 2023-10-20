Papu Gomez tested positive for doping with Sevilla: two-year ban

The adventure of Papu Gomez at Monza it could already be over: according to the Spanish newspaper “Relevo”, the anti-doping authorities have communicated to the Argentine player a two-year ban because he tested positive in an anti-doping test in November 2022.

As explained by the former Atalanta player, a few days earlier he would have had health problems which would have pushed him to take one children’s syrup without prior medical consultation.

Papu Gomez would be accused of being responsible for the hiring as the Argentine footballer should have directly checked the list of banned substances of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) before proceeding. Now we need to understand if Papu Gomez will decide to appeal the disqualification imposed and possibly if he will be granted a possible reduction.

