The words of the Monza coach, Raffaele Palladino

Word to Raffaele Palladino. The coach of Monzafollowing the home draw against Sampdoria by Dejan Stankovic in extremis, he spoke to the microphones of Skydeepening various interesting topics concerning training Brianza. Below are the words of the former player of Genoa, Croton And Juventus:

“I confirm what I said in the conference, it was more difficult to play against Sampdoria than against Juventus. Nothing is taken for granted in Serie A, there are good coaches and difficulties in every game. We knew we were facing a team eager to score points. they put us in difficulty by accepting all the duels. Big credit to Sampdoria, I want to congratulate the blucerchiati and mister Stankovic, but we were good at staying in the game. We didn’t give up, this team has a big heart and never gives up on anything up to the last second. It’s a golden point that counts as a victory.”

“We had a trident that was a little atypical compared to the other matches, I have an important forward range. I saw a great Petagna, it’s a solution that we can propose again because they put in an excellent performance. I’m satisfied”.

You struggle more at home than away games

“I think it’s just a coincidence, the teams study and come to get you in a different way at our house. Maybe we don’t play very cleanly, we’ll work to improve this aspect.”

“Yes, they told me. I greet him, we are friends and we will see you again on Sunday”

My ambitions for the future?

“Thank you for the compliments, I try not to listen to them because I have to stay focused on the team. Compliments should be given to them. Monza’s goals? I’ll be repetitive, our Scudetto must be salvation. A unique magic was created in the locker room, It’s a fantastic group, I’ve never seen such a cohesive group in 20 years. I don’t know where we can go, we have to keep giving our best game after game. Once we’ve reached safety, we’ll draw the conclusions. We know the club’s ambitions, listen to the president who talks about the Scudetto gives me a lot of energy and stimulates me to work more and more”. See also F1 | Red Bull Racing unveils RB19 livery in New York

February 6 – 11.34pm

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED



#MonzaSampdoria #Palladino #Salvation #Scudetto #important #forwards