“Playing with the worst referee I’ve met in my career is tough, and I’ve met a lot of poor ones. The referee didn’t have an influence on the result, but it’s tough playing with him.” José Mourinho rejected referee Daniele Chiffi without appeal after Roma’s 1-1 draw in Monza.

“Technically awful, from a human point of view he’s not empathetic, he doesn’t create relationships with anyone, he gives a red light to a player who slips because he’s tired. It’s also a limitation for Roma as a club that doesn’t have the strength to say that this We don’t want the referee,” he adds to Dazn.

“I went out earlier because I didn’t want the red light. I think Roma must grow at this level. Roma don’t have this DNA to say ‘I don’t want this referee’. It’s tough, I couldn’t take the red light even if I had a I really want to do it but I decided not to do it because I have to be with the boys on Saturday,” adds Mou.