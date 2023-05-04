At the U Power Stadium in Monza, Roma, who took the lead through El Shaarawy, didn’t go beyond the 1-1 draw against Palladino’s team, thanks to a draw signed by Caldirola. With this result, the Giallorossi, decimated by absences, rise to 58 points and still keep the Champions League open, with Saturday’s match against Inter (victorious in Verona) which could be almost decisive. Roma also finished with ten players following the expulsion of Celik for double yellow card that he won’t be playing against the Nerazzurri. Monza instead rises to 45 points in the standings.

Palladino for the match against Roma chooses a 3-4-2-1 with Pessina and Rovella in the middle, with Ciurria and Augusto in the position of wingers, three-quarters composed by Caprari-Colpani, and in front Mota Carvalho. Same setup also chosen by Mourinho who chooses a three-way defense with Celik alongside Ibanez and Mancini; Bove and Cristante in midfield and Zalewski and El Shaarawy on the wings, while Solbakken and Pellegrini behind Abraham.

Monza immediately starts strong and in the 1st minute Mota tries and after a double pass on Ibanez he shoots straight on goal but Rui Patricio rejects. Roma responded in the 14th minute with Solbakken who delayed the appointment on Pellegrini’s serve for a few moments. In the 22nd minute Zalewski tries and ends too centrally. Roma ask for a penalty in the 24th minute for a hold by Caldirola and Celik, the Turkish player falls to the ground but for Chiffi Palladino’s central intervention is regular. A few seconds pass and the Giallorossi take the lead: in the 24th minute they press together on the Monza goalkeeper who makes a mistake, El Shaarawy takes advantage of it and puts it in the net on the second shot for his goal number 5 in the league this year. Mou’s team came close to doubling the lead in the 36th minute but Di Gregorio’s reflex was providential, who managed to block off Mancini’s tap-in. In the best moment of Rome, Monza draws. In the 39th minute Caldirola took advantage of a cross from Rovella’s free-kick and mocked Rui Patricio to make it 1-1.

At the start of the second half, Monza was still dangerous with Carlos Augusto kicking from a tight angle from inside the area but Rui Patricio was effective and lucky to deflect for a corner. In the 63rd minute Spinazzola, as soon as he entered, together with Camara, needed a through ball for El Shaarawy who cut through the entire opponent’s area and kicked but found opposition from Caldirola. Then Roma lost El Shaarawy and Mourinho sent Volpato onto the field. In the end of the match, both teams start to feel tired and try to win it with their last energies. In the 93rd minute Di Gregorio was amazing and saved Monza with a backlash from Ibanez’s twist. Roma are down to ten in the 95th minute due to Celik’s red card for double yellow and in the 96th minute Rui Patricio saves Roma by saving on Augusto.