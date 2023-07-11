Less than two months to the Italian GP

Monza flies towards the future: this is the concept expressed by the poster – unveiled today – which will accompany the communication campaign of the 94th Pirelli Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix, scheduled at the Autodromo Nazionale Monza from 1 to 3 September next. The Monza track stands out in the panorama of the Formula 1 World Championship for its record speed averages, deserving the nickname of ‘Temple of Speed’. The 2023 GP will be yet another chapter in a hundred-year history, a good part of which is characterized by the constant presence in the Formula 1 calendar, from 1950 to today, with the sole exception of 1980.

Created by ACI, the poster – in addition to always being a cult object for collectors – traditionally constitutes a milestone in the communication campaign in view of the GP in September. The graphic elements represent the perfect synthesis between the glorious past, the exciting present and the exciting future of the circuit; a future made even brighter by the relevance and quality of the modernization workswhich will ensure that F1 will be at home in Monza for many more World Championships.

Some iconic structures of the Autodromo Nazionale stand out, such as the podium – which, since 2002, has stretched out over the track like an open hand to bring the winners closer to the crowd that invades the circuit (a tradition born in Monza) – and the observation tower: symbol of research and innovation, two fundamental elements that have always been part of the track’s DNA. The two Towers, positioned on the main straight, were in fact created in 1955, together with the High Speed ​​loop, with the function of informing the public of the progress of the races through a futuristic – for the times – luminous billboard. Then from 1997 they were transformed into sought-after hospitality.

The poster also shows the pit building, one of the plant’s most modern buildings: a highly flexible structure, much appreciated by the most demanding enthusiasts, destined for further evolution in the coming years. What catches the eye, however, is Ferrari number 16, that of Charles Leclerc: the Monegasque driver has already had the opportunity to taste what it means to win the Prancing Horse’s home Grand Prix. His car in the foreground is a red siren that captivates fans, pushing them towards the track. Next to him, on the right, the livery of a Red Bull that has so far dominated the World Championship, with Max Verstappen on his way to conquering his third world title. On the left, the Aston Martin – the real surprise of the year – thanks to which, at 41, Fernando Alonso is experiencing a second youth. The cars appear launched on the main straight, giving the idea of ​​the speed which is extremely high in Monza: the unofficial record belongs to Juan Pablo Montoya who, in 2002, at the wheel of a BMW-powered Williams, reached 372.4 km/h.