Carbineri police said a 47-year-old from Bolivia who worked at the store died in the attack and another employee and four customers, including Marie, were injured.

A 46-year-old suspect has been arrested, while the motive for the attack remains unclear.

Police later said that the suspect had psychological problems and was under guard in the psychiatric department.

The Niguarda Hospital in Milan said, on Friday, that Marie’s condition is stable as a result of not suffering deep wounds to the back during the attack.

He added in a statement that Marie arrived “awake and fully conscious” and that he would undergo an operation to heal his wounds.

A Monza spokesman confirmed that Marie would undergo surgery, but made it clear that he did not have any other details.

Monza chief executive Adriano Galliani said on Thursday that Marie’s life was not in danger and that he expected a quick recovery, describing him as a “fighter”.

And the Spanish defender Mari, 29, plays in Monza on loan from Arsenal, the London club in the English Premier League.

Arsenal said in a statement: “We have contacted Pablo’s agent who has told us he is in hospital and has not suffered a serious injury.”