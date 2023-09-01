The weekend of the Italian Grand Prix begins and it does so with a good first free practice session, interesting and which already provides some first, extremely preliminary indications. The necessary premise, in addition to the obvious caution that must be taken with the results of the first free practice session alone, is that the qualifying format with the compulsory compounds practically pushed many drivers to carry out almost the entire session with only one set of tires hard, in order to keep the others for qualifying and race. This clearly partially distorted the final result, without however preventing us from making some initial evaluations.

Ferrari experiments with the engine and goes fast on the straights

A peculiarity that we noticed during the session are the numerous experiments made by the Maranello team on various aspects, including the Power Unit and the power delivery maps, especially with Leclerc. In some laps the Monegasque showed a truly remarkable progression in traction, with an acceleration curve clearly superior to the competition, only to then clip in the final stages of the straight. Nothing anomalous however, experimentation on the delivery management software is decidedly normal, and indicative of how the Maranello technicians are working to squeeze all the possible performance out of the drive unit. A little more free to concentrate on performance was Carlos Sainz, who in fact recorded a time just 0.046s from Verstappen’s best time and appeared decidedly fit throughout the session. Let’s compare the data from Sainz’s lap with that of Verstappen

From the data, the totally different approach and performance between the two cars is truly evident. The Ferrari is decidedly faster in all the stretches, with a gain close to 4 tenths overall on the straight, while Verstappen’s RB19 is decidedly slower in the stretch but equally faster in all the sections driven, especially in the second of Lesmo (+10 km/h compared to Sainz) and the parabolic (even +20). Verstappen’s lead on the dish is something that we saw repeated throughout the session not only over Ferrari, but over all the drivers on track, showing a characteristic that could become a constant over the weekend, underlining the higher level of downforce in these early stages of Red Bull. Looking at the data, the impression is that in any case the Milton Keynes technicians approached this first session in an extremely conservative manner precisely on the Power Unit side, both in reach and in traction, with often evident clipping and decidedly lean acceleration curves, at the thence, according to our impression, of the greater resistance due to the greater incidence of the wings.

On the race pace, pay attention to Mercedes

Not being able to try many laps on the soft tyre, the first session offered the possibility of already carrying out a rather long first simulation of race pace. We continue in our development of the algorithm for measuring the average telemetry of long runs (i.e. data representing the average readings in the laps covered in a given stint and not the punctual data of the single lap) and what we found seems indicative to us .

Even at race pace Verstappen is incredibly slow, even on average 14 km/h slower than Sainz on the main straight. The Dutchman’s gap grows almost linearly in every draw, even in the initial stages, confirming a decidedly conservative Power Unit. For now, George Russell’s simulation is impressive, fast and constant, which perhaps showed the best balance, in race pace regime, between speed on the straight and performance in the driven sections, thanks to a tire management that is slowly returning to being a strong point of Mercedes. The Brackley team will probably have to struggle with porpoising over the Italian weekend, but the wide spectrum of set-ups that are starting to work well on the W14 seems like a nice trump card for Toto Wolff’s team, which in fact places Hamilton in our surveys second also on the pace, 3 tenths and a half behind his teammate. Sainz still appeared fast, even if, compared to Mercedes, he was forced to be more conservative in the Lesmo section, at the Ascari and at the parabolica, while Perez is the driver who has shown less clipping at the end of the straight in the race pace phase. all the drivers examined (in fact we note how the Mexican’s gap line tends to go down again at the end of the straight), allowing us to glimpse how much potential is still hidden in the teammate’s car.

The first session therefore suggests a potential 3-way battle between Red Bull, Mercedes and Ferrari, each with different characteristics. We’ll see if the second free practice session will see riders and teams choose significant set-up changes and return different sensations.