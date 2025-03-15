



























































































































Generated by Besoccer





The encounter Monza – Parma of series A, which is played in Stadio Commune Brianteo to the 15:00 hours can be seen live through

Dazn

and follow the last hour through the website of Lavanguardia.

Monza – Parma

Classification and statistics between Monza – Parma

Monza arrives at the match after having faced the previous day to the



Inter from Milan



while Parma played his last game from Serie A



Torino



. He Monza Currently occupies the position number 20 of series A with 15 points, while its rival, the

Parmaoccupies the Post 17 With 25 points.

The avant -garde website will also offer all the current clash live minute by minute after the initial whistle of the referee. Consult here the rest of the games of the day of series A, the calendar of the Monza, the parma calendar and the statistics of the series A. You can also consult the classification of the series A.