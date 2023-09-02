Celebrity catwalk

Formula 1 is once again proving to be a relentless magnet in attracting politicians, VIPs and celebrities of all stripes to race weekends. In the first half of the season, the Miami and Silverstone races had become real celebrity catwalks, but also the Italian stage of Monza, the last European round of the 2023 season, does not seem to be outdone. Actors, musicians and sportsmen will arrive between today and tomorrow at the Autodrome to attend the Italian Grand Prix.

Perhaps the most awaited name is that Brad Pitt, engaged in recent months in the shooting of his film which is set in the world of F1. The first shots had taken place on the occasion of the British GP, with the creation of an 11th fictitious team that had kept the stables ‘company’ over the weekend.

Meloni and Salvini at the Autodrome on Sunday

Also expected Damiano David, frontman of Maneskin, as well as the influencer and comedian Khaby Lame. Among the athletes, the two Olympic champions Sofia Goggia and Arianna Fontana, the AC Milan striker Oliver Giraud and the basketball champion Danilo Gallinari should arrive in Monza.

The Monza GP, however, is a central event in the life of our country and so at the Autodromo there will also be political authorities. First of all the Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, who had already attended the event 12 months ago, a few weeks before being elected at Palazzo Chigi. The presence of the Minister for Infrastructures and Mobility is also scheduled for Sunday Matthew Salvini, often appearing on the Monza race weekends in recent years. The president of the Lombardy Region Attilio Fontana also confirmed his presence.