Modernization works, but not only

It will be one Monza potentially completely new that the teams and drivers will face from Friday 30 August to Sunday 1 September. During the modernization works, over half a meter of inert material, the new asphalt was laid that will be christened by F1 and the surrounding events scheduled for that weekend.

As the online edition of the The citizenin addition, there will also be some little news which have not changed the design of the Temple of Speed. The road surface of the Prima Variante has been widened, and the inward inclination of some curves will be more accentuated, in particular that of the Parabolica, a curve recently named after Michele Alboreto.

The last corner of the Monza track will have a difference in height from the outside to the inside of about half a metera difference in height that will facilitate the drying and drainage of water in case of rain and which will make the curve that leads onto the main straight quicker to take.