Despite Monza’s good performance, the result was decided by Messias’ goal in the first half. Various considerations came from coach Raffaele Palladino who analyzed the salient moments of the match: “In the first half we were good in the phase of not having ball possession, conceding little to a great team like Milan. The regret lies in the phase of ball possession where we are were too light. We lost the ball too quickly on several occasions. We lacked a pinch of courage and initiative. In the second half, however, it was better, we tried to play and even made some rotations. The defensive phase was good even if there was some of their restarts. We missed the final leap also because Milan physically could have dropped. I still congratulated the team.

Whoever took over did well, giving physical and mental energy. Milan clearly dropped from the performance but defended well. I personally tried interpreters and game modules to change things but it didn’t go well, we couldn’t get it back. The post of Ciurria never seen in my career, post, back of the goalkeeper. He will mean that next time it will be better. Ciurria is a footballer I am crazy about, with great physical and technical qualities and he is growing. Strange that someone like him hasn’t had a very important career because for me he can play anywhere and everywhere on the pitch. Did I hear from President Berlusconi after the match? I haven’t heard from President Berlusconi, I spoke to Galliani who told us that he was happy with the match anyway. He told us he is proud of how we play football. He’s sorry to have lost the unbeaten run but this match will make us grow a lot.”